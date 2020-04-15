Baker Hughes (BKR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Baker Hughes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director William G. Beattie purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.80 per share, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli purchased 15,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,368.64. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 34,622 shares of company stock worth $642,165. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Baker Hughes from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.40 to $15.30 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cfra cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

