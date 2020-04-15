Kimberly Clark (KMB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Kimberly Clark to post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Kimberly Clark has set its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance at 7.10-7.35 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $7.10-7.35 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kimberly Clark to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kimberly Clark stock opened at $140.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.31 and its 200 day moving average is $136.70. Kimberly Clark has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $149.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.33.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Earnings History for Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB)

