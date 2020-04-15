Silgan (SLGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Silgan to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Silgan had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts expect Silgan to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Silgan has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Silgan’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of research firms have commented on SLGN. BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

