Amphenol (APH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Amphenol to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Amphenol to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

APH opened at $82.47 on Wednesday. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.05 and a 200-day moving average of $97.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cross Research downgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.81.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

