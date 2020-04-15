Sun Communities (SUI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Sun Communities to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:SUI opened at $130.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.63. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $95.34 and a 52 week high of $173.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

SUI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

In other news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $436,384.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $292,791.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Earnings History for Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

TechnipFMC Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
TechnipFMC Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Landstar System to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Landstar System to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Universal Forest Products to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Universal Forest Products to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Baker Hughes Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Baker Hughes Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Kimberly Clark Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Kimberly Clark Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report