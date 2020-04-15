Sun Communities (SUI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Sun Communities to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:SUI opened at $130.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.63. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $95.34 and a 52 week high of $173.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

SUI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

In other news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $436,384.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $292,791.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

