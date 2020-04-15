Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Brandywine Realty Trust has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.41-1.51 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.41-1.51 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BDN stock opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 1.21. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDN shares. Citigroup lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.07.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

