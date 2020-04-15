Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Retail Opportunity Investments has set its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance at 1.09-1.13 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.09-1.13 EPS.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROIC shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

