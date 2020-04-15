BOK Financial (BOKF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $448.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect BOK Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. BOK Financial has a one year low of $34.57 and a one year high of $88.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.64.

Several research firms recently commented on BOKF. ValuEngine lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $999,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,487,039.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

