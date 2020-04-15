Nasdaq (NDAQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Nasdaq to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nasdaq to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq stock opened at $107.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.12. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $120.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $301,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Bank of America cut their price target on Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Nasdaq from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Nasdaq from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.