Analyzing SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY) & Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (OTCMKTS:LSXMA)

SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY) and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get SMARTONE TELECO/S alerts:

This table compares SMARTONE TELECO/S and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMARTONE TELECO/S N/A N/A N/A Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A 6.34% 2.23% 1.13%

SMARTONE TELECO/S has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SMARTONE TELECO/S and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMARTONE TELECO/S $1.28 billion 0.83 $78.62 million N/A N/A Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A $7.79 billion 1.32 $106.00 million $1.53 21.35

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has higher revenue and earnings than SMARTONE TELECO/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.7% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SMARTONE TELECO/S and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMARTONE TELECO/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A 0 2 4 0 2.67

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.92%. Given Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A is more favorable than SMARTONE TELECO/S.

Summary

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A beats SMARTONE TELECO/S on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMARTONE TELECO/S

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunication services in Hong Kong and Macau. The company offers voice, multimedia, and mobile and fixed fiber broadband services for the consumer and corporate markets. It is also involved in the sale of handsets and accessories; issuance of guaranteed notes; and provision of customer support and telemarketing services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. Further, the company engages in the direct sale of satellite radios and accessories. It distributes its satellite radios through automakers, as well as through its retailers and Website; and provides satellite radio services to customers of rental car companies. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 34 million subscribers. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for SMARTONE TELECO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMARTONE TELECO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.