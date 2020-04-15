Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) and Maxcom Telecomunic (NYSE:MXMTY) Head to Head Review

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) and Maxcom Telecomunic (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Telefonica and Maxcom Telecomunic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefonica 2.41% 13.93% 3.01% Maxcom Telecomunic -37.97% -79.43% -14.00%

1.0% of Telefonica shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Telefonica shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telefonica and Maxcom Telecomunic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefonica $54.24 billion 0.46 $1.28 billion $0.73 6.56 Maxcom Telecomunic $68.52 million 0.37 -$14.60 million N/A N/A

Telefonica has higher revenue and earnings than Maxcom Telecomunic.

Risk & Volatility

Telefonica has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxcom Telecomunic has a beta of -0.56, meaning that its stock price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Telefonica and Maxcom Telecomunic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefonica 2 5 5 0 2.25 Maxcom Telecomunic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Telefonica beats Maxcom Telecomunic on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telefonica Company Profile

Telefónica, S.A. provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services. The company also leases and sells handset equipment, as well as provides Internet and broadband multimedia services comprising Internet service provider; portal and network; retail and wholesale broadband access; narrowband switched access to Internet; high-speed Internet services through fiber to the home; and voice over Internet protocol services. In addition, it offers data and business-solutions services that include leased lines; virtual private network; fiber optics; hosting and application; outsourcing and consultancy; desktop; and system integration and professional services. Further, the company offers wholesale services for telecommunication operators, including domestic interconnection; international wholesale; leased lines for other operators' network deployment; and local loop leasing under the unbundled local loop regulation framework, as well as bit stream services, wholesale line rental accesses, and leased ducts for other operators' fiber deployment. Additionally, it provides Internet protocol television (TV), over-the-top network TV, cable and satellite TV, and pay TV services; M2M connectivity platforms; financial and other payment, security, cloud computing, advertising, big data, and digital telco experience services; and Aura and Movistar Home. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Maxcom Telecomunic Company Profile

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunication services in Mexico. Its solutions include dedicated Internet; L2L, a service through a point-to-point circuit to create private networks by interconnecting two client addressing within the same local area; MPLS B-TIC service that allows the integration of IP traffic, including voice, data, or video in the same connection; 01800, a long distance service; and SIP TRUNKS, a voice over IP solution. The company serves various sectors in hospitality and health, finance, call center, education, government, retail, manufacture, and building, as well as other companies. Maxcom Telecomunicaciones S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1996 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

