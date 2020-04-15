Contrasting EHang (NASDAQ:EH) and easyJet (NASDAQ:EJTTF)

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) and easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get EHang alerts:

This table compares EHang and easyJet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EHang $17.50 million 36.67 -$65.24 million ($1.23) -9.84 easyJet $6.40 billion 0.52 $445.53 million $1.12 7.52

easyJet has higher revenue and earnings than EHang. EHang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than easyJet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EHang and easyJet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EHang N/A N/A N/A easyJet N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of EHang shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for EHang and easyJet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EHang 0 0 1 0 3.00 easyJet 1 6 5 0 2.33

EHang currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.70%. easyJet has a consensus price target of $11.93, indicating a potential upside of 41.63%. Given easyJet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe easyJet is more favorable than EHang.

Summary

easyJet beats EHang on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.