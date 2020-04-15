DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) vs. Its Peers Financial Survey

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DMAC) is one of 607 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare DiaMedica Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares DiaMedica Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A -99.29% -88.09% DiaMedica Therapeutics Competitors -2,380.23% -221.57% -31.32%

DiaMedica Therapeutics has a beta of 2.7, suggesting that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiaMedica Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.68, suggesting that their average share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DiaMedica Therapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics $500,000.00 -$10.65 million -3.34 DiaMedica Therapeutics Competitors $2.14 billion $269.65 million 0.58

DiaMedica Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than DiaMedica Therapeutics. DiaMedica Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for DiaMedica Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Competitors 6439 17449 33926 1353 2.51

DiaMedica Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 219.87%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 52.81%. Given DiaMedica Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DiaMedica Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics rivals beat DiaMedica Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications. It is also developing DM199 for the treatment vascular dementia. In addition, the company is developing DM300, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment for acute pancreatitis. The company was formerly known as DiaMedica Inc. and changed its name to DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. in December 2016. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

