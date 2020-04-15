Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) versus Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Critical Survey

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) and Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Ares Management pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Westwood Holdings Group pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Ares Management pays out 95.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ares Management has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Westwood Holdings Group has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Westwood Holdings Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Ares Management and Westwood Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management 8.43% 15.65% 1.94% Westwood Holdings Group 7.03% 5.18% 4.39%

Volatility and Risk

Ares Management has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westwood Holdings Group has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ares Management and Westwood Holdings Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management 0 3 6 0 2.67 Westwood Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ares Management presently has a consensus target price of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.90%. Given Ares Management’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ares Management is more favorable than Westwood Holdings Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Ares Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. 151.6% of Ares Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ares Management and Westwood Holdings Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management $1.77 billion 2.21 $148.88 million $1.67 19.39 Westwood Holdings Group $84.08 million 2.23 $5.91 million N/A N/A

Ares Management has higher revenue and earnings than Westwood Holdings Group.

Summary

Ares Management beats Westwood Holdings Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company's Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets, with a focus on control or majority-control investments; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. The firm was previously known as Ares Management, L.P. Ares Management Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with additional offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Ares Management GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

