Reviewing Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) & Alteryx (OTCMKTS:AYX)

Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) and Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Konami alerts:

This table compares Konami and Alteryx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Konami $2.36 billion 1.69 $307.76 million $2.24 13.17 Alteryx $417.91 million 18.71 $27.14 million $0.56 213.50

Konami has higher revenue and earnings than Alteryx. Konami is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alteryx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Konami and Alteryx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Konami 12.30% 11.82% 8.32% Alteryx 6.49% 11.89% 4.49%

Volatility and Risk

Konami has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alteryx has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Konami and Alteryx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Konami 0 0 0 0 N/A Alteryx 0 4 12 0 2.75

Alteryx has a consensus price target of $138.10, suggesting a potential upside of 15.51%. Given Alteryx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alteryx is more favorable than Konami.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Konami shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of Alteryx shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Alteryx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alteryx beats Konami on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Konami Company Profile

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc. operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications. The company also offers Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository; and Alteryx Community, which allow users to gain valuable insights in its platform. In addition, it provides technical support, instruction, and customer services. The company was formerly known as Alteryx, LLC and changed its name to Alteryx, Inc. in March 2011. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Konami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.