Head-To-Head Comparison: Comerica (NYSE:CMA) vs. Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NYSE:FDBC)

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) and Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Comerica alerts:

83.9% of Comerica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Comerica shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Comerica and Fidelity D&D Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comerica 31.33% 16.20% 1.64% Fidelity D&D Bancorp 24.64% 11.63% 1.20%

Dividends

Comerica pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Fidelity D&D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Comerica pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Comerica has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Fidelity D&D Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Comerica is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Comerica and Fidelity D&D Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comerica $3.82 billion 1.14 $1.20 billion $7.81 3.96 Fidelity D&D Bancorp $49.46 million 3.25 $11.58 million N/A N/A

Comerica has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity D&D Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Comerica has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Comerica and Fidelity D&D Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comerica 6 16 1 0 1.78 Fidelity D&D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Comerica presently has a consensus target price of $50.92, suggesting a potential upside of 64.85%. Given Comerica’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Comerica is more favorable than Fidelity D&D Bancorp.

Summary

Comerica beats Fidelity D&D Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities. The Retail Bank segment provides personal financial services, such as consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination. It also offers various consumer products that include deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans. The Wealth Management segment provides products and services comprising fiduciary, private banking, retirement, investment management and advisory, and investment banking and brokerage services. It also sells annuity products; and life, disability, and long-term care insurance products. The company also engages in the securities portfolio, and asset and liability management activities. It operates in Texas, California, and Michigan, as well as in Arizona and Florida, Canada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as DETROITBANK Corporation and changed its name to Comerica Incorporated in July 1982. Comerica Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposits products, such as demand, savings, clubs, interest and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and interest-bearing time and savings accounts, as well as short-and long-term time deposits or certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides alternative financial and insurance products with asset management services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 11 full-service banking offices. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.