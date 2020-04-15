$5.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will post $5.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.70 billion. Rite Aid reported sales of $5.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year sales of $21.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.82 billion to $21.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.45 billion to $22.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rite Aid.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Rite Aid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rite Aid by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 270,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid stock opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Rite Aid has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $715.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

