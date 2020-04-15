Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) will report $2.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $630,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. Fate Therapeutics posted sales of $2.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $13.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $56.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.25 million, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $13.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 919.00%. The company’s revenue was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $25.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.94.

FATE stock opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $32.39.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $636,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,324,461.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,229,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,764,000 after purchasing an additional 571,834 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,833,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,710,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after acquiring an additional 282,710 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 879.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 286,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 257,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 635,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 253,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

