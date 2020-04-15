Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.80 Million

Analysts expect Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) to announce $83.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.80 million to $86.90 million. Harmonic reported sales of $80.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year sales of $400.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $384.10 million to $415.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $433.60 million, with estimates ranging from $422.20 million to $448.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $122.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLIT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

HLIT opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.06 million, a PE ratio of -77.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $7.01.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 52,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $370,803.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,154.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,529,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,642,000 after acquiring an additional 148,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after acquiring an additional 41,077 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,104,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 2,003.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 785,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 747,910 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 757,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 221,424 shares during the period. 86.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

