Reviewing Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) and Liberty Oilfield Services (OTCMKTS:LBRT)

Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) and Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Key Energy Services and Liberty Oilfield Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Key Energy Services -23.55% -657.65% -24.66% Liberty Oilfield Services 1.96% 5.10% 3.10%

1.4% of Key Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Key Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Liberty Oilfield Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Key Energy Services and Liberty Oilfield Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Key Energy Services $413.85 million 0.09 -$97.42 million ($218.03) -0.01 Liberty Oilfield Services $1.99 billion 0.18 $39.00 million $0.53 6.13

Liberty Oilfield Services has higher revenue and earnings than Key Energy Services. Key Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Oilfield Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Key Energy Services and Liberty Oilfield Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Key Energy Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 Liberty Oilfield Services 0 7 6 0 2.46

Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus target price of $8.95, indicating a potential upside of 175.52%. Given Liberty Oilfield Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Oilfield Services is more favorable than Key Energy Services.

Risk & Volatility

Key Energy Services has a beta of 2.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Oilfield Services has a beta of 2.87, indicating that its stock price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liberty Oilfield Services beats Key Energy Services on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers. The Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services that involve recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore utilizing fishing tools; and rents drill pipes, tubulars, handling tools, pressure-control equipment, pumps, power swivels, reversing units, and foam air units. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers services for wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations; mills temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones; and other pre- and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. The Fluid Management Services segment offers transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities; and disposal services for fluids produced subsequent to well completion. It also operates a fleet of hot oilers used to clear soluble restrictions in a wellbore. The company was formerly known as Key Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Key Energy Services, Inc. in December 1998. Key Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

