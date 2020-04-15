Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $256.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) will post $256.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $245.80 million and the highest is $260.06 million. RingCentral posted sales of $201.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

RNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $198.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.35.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total value of $3,884,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,834,026.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $1,188,870.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,394,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,835 shares of company stock worth $24,398,018. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $117,161,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $101,792,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in RingCentral by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,543,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,378,000 after acquiring an additional 425,459 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 490,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,720,000 after acquiring an additional 278,641 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 7,077.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 264,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,626,000 after acquiring an additional 260,888 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RNG opened at $222.03 on Wednesday. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $101.49 and a fifty-two week high of $256.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.93.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

