Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $309.12 Million

Analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will post $309.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $293.17 million and the highest is $331.28 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported sales of $303.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.82 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

In related news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 16,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $686,750.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at $686,750.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBA opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.76. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.