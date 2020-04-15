Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $271.85 Million

Brokerages expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to announce sales of $271.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $263.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $280.40 million. Pegasystems reported sales of $212.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $276.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.22 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

PEGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Pegasystems from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.13.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $78.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.88 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.00. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $103.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

In other Pegasystems news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $812,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $40,772.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,421.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 8.4% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 47.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

