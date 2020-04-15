Head to Head Contrast: Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) versus Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.4% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Carrols Restaurant Group and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrols Restaurant Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Carrols Restaurant Group currently has a consensus target price of $7.20, indicating a potential upside of 174.29%. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.38%. Given Carrols Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Carrols Restaurant Group is more favorable than Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carrols Restaurant Group and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrols Restaurant Group $1.46 billion 0.09 -$31.92 million ($0.36) -7.29 Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group $378.22 million 0.71 -$76.30 million ($0.18) -44.28

Carrols Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carrols Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Carrols Restaurant Group and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrols Restaurant Group -2.19% -5.68% -1.03% Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group -20.75% -3.98% -1.04%

Volatility and Risk

Carrols Restaurant Group has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carrols Restaurant Group beats Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

About Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Del Frisco's Grille, Barcelona Wine Bar, and bartaco brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops, fresh seafood, tapas, street food, and wines and cocktails. As of November 6, 2018, it operated 69 restaurants in 16 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

