Brokerages Expect Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.58 Billion

Brokerages expect that Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) will announce sales of $5.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.42 billion. Flex reported sales of $6.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full-year sales of $24.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.14 billion to $24.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $23.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.85 billion to $25.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Flex’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

In other news, President Douglas Britt sold 15,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $203,313.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Collier sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $230,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,030,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,175,847.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,745 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,329,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. Flex has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.75, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

