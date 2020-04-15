$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) will post sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Regions Financial also posted sales of $1.45 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year sales of $5.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $6.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $6.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Regions Financial.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on RF. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.

Shares of RF opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Regions Financial has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $17.54. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 12.2% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 99,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,888,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 50,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regions Financial (RF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.