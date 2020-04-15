First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $153.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) to post sales of $153.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.90 million and the highest is $155.90 million. First Financial Bancorp reported sales of $148.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will report full year sales of $598.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $584.90 million to $606.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $601.50 million, with estimates ranging from $588.00 million to $611.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Financial Bancorp.

Get First Financial Bancorp alerts:

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $155.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

FFBC opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.