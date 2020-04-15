HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.04 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will post $63.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.40 million and the highest is $63.68 million. HealthStream reported sales of $65.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year sales of $251.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $250.80 million to $251.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $240.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $29.78. The stock has a market cap of $812.73 million, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

