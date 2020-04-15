Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $704.30 Million

Analysts expect Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) to post sales of $704.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $684.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $730.10 million. Rent-A-Center posted sales of $696.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $667.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RCII shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

RCII opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.67. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $31.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

