CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

4/3/2020 – CytomX Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

4/2/2020 – CytomX Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/27/2020 – CytomX Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/27/2020 – CytomX Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2020 – CytomX Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/24/2020 – CytomX Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho.

3/9/2020 – CytomX Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

3/4/2020 – CytomX Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2020 – CytomX Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $22.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – CytomX Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2020 – CytomX Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

2/24/2020 – CytomX Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2020 – CytomX Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $390.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.42.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.69 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.84% and a negative return on equity of 114.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,840,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,077,000 after buying an additional 218,470 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,063,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 530,971 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 741,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 53,311 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $5,992,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after buying an additional 39,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

