QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $285.60 Million

Analysts expect QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) to report sales of $285.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $265.00 million and the highest is $312.00 million. QEP Resources reported sales of $280.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $734.00 million to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $804.04 million, with estimates ranging from $591.55 million to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QEP Resources.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $321.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.18 million.

QEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank cut QEP Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James downgraded QEP Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.84.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Cutt acquired 23,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,167.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 252,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,188.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph N. Jaggers acquired 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,235.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 96,864 shares of company stock valued at $207,427. 2.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in QEP Resources during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in QEP Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 19.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 213,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 34,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Shares of NYSE:QEP opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. QEP Resources has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 3.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QEP Resources (QEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.