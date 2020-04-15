National Bank Financial Weighs in on Shaw Communications, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:SJR)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a research report issued on Sunday, April 12th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.38 billion.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Earnings History and Estimates for Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR)

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

National Bank Financial Weighs in on Shaw Communications, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
National Bank Financial Weighs in on Shaw Communications, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc Issued By G.Research
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc Issued By G.Research
Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Reduced by William Blair
Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Reduced by William Blair
Leidos Holdings Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.19 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts
Leidos Holdings Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.19 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Cerner Co. Decreased by Analyst
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Cerner Co. Decreased by Analyst
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Shaw Communications, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Shaw Communications, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report