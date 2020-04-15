FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc Issued By G.Research (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) – Equities research analysts at G.Research reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Monday, April 13th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.15.

COLL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $661.27 million, a P/E ratio of -28.72, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.93. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.31 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 26.43%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

In other news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $6,475,643.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 402,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,817,745.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $16,069,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,742,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,252,328 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,773,000 after buying an additional 505,128 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,670,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

