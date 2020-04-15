Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note issued on Sunday, April 12th. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. William Blair also issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

MRVL has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

MRVL opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Marvell Technology Group has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $28.85.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 29,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $117,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,732 shares of company stock worth $639,091 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Earnings History and Estimates for Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

National Bank Financial Weighs in on Shaw Communications, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
National Bank Financial Weighs in on Shaw Communications, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc Issued By G.Research
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc Issued By G.Research
Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Reduced by William Blair
Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Reduced by William Blair
Leidos Holdings Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.19 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts
Leidos Holdings Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.19 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Cerner Co. Decreased by Analyst
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Cerner Co. Decreased by Analyst
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Shaw Communications, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Shaw Communications, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report