Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note issued on Sunday, April 12th. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. William Blair also issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

MRVL has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

MRVL opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Marvell Technology Group has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $28.85.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 29,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $117,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,732 shares of company stock worth $639,091 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

