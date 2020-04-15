Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.19 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Leidos in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 12th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $6.19 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.46.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $95.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Leidos has a 52 week low of $64.69 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.26.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.