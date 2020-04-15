Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.19 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Leidos in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 12th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $6.19 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

LDOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.46.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $95.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Leidos has a 52 week low of $64.69 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.26.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Earnings History and Estimates for Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

