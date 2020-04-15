Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Decreased by Analyst

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cerner in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cerner’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Cerner from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Shares of CERN opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.64 and its 200 day moving average is $69.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

In related news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $1,373,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth $6,645,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 0.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,413,000 after buying an additional 180,710 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the third quarter worth $1,284,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 26.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after buying an additional 21,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.