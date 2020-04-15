Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Shaw Communications, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:SJR)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Shaw Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 13th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.32.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.38 billion.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Earnings History and Estimates for Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR)

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

National Bank Financial Weighs in on Shaw Communications, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
National Bank Financial Weighs in on Shaw Communications, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc Issued By G.Research
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc Issued By G.Research
Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Reduced by William Blair
Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Reduced by William Blair
Leidos Holdings Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.19 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts
Leidos Holdings Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.19 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Cerner Co. Decreased by Analyst
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Cerner Co. Decreased by Analyst
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Shaw Communications, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Shaw Communications, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report