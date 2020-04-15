Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Shaw Communications, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Shaw Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 13th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.32.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.38 billion.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

