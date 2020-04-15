Seaport Global Securities Comments on RPM International Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of RPM International in a research note issued on Monday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. RPM International had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $66.77 on Tuesday. RPM International has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 53.14%.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $4,307,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,743,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 696 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $52,039.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 335,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,922,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

