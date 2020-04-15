Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) – Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report issued on Sunday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

KHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 118,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

