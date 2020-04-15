FY2020 EPS Estimates for Avery Dennison Corp Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) – Research analysts at G.Research decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avery Dennison in a report issued on Monday, April 13th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.43 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.00. G.Research also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s FY2022 earnings at $8.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AVY. ValuEngine raised Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $137.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.18.

NYSE:AVY opened at $110.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.16. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,809.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

