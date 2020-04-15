National Bank Financial Comments on Shaw Communications Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Shaw Communications in a report released on Sunday, April 12th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. National Bank Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

SJR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Sunday. TD Securities upgraded Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Shaw Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of SJR opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.0707 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 82.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 616,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after purchasing an additional 144,300 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,737,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,193,000. Institutional investors own 51.95% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

