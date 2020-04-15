William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Xilinx in a research report issued on Sunday, April 12th. William Blair analyst now expects that the programmable devices maker will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. William Blair also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xilinx from $116.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Xilinx from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $85.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.43. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $3,055,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

