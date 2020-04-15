Brokers Issue Forecasts for VICI Properties Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for VICI Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays raised shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 116.25 and a current ratio of 116.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.41%.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 10,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $167,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,011.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Andrew Kieske bought 9,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $227,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,471.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,325 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

