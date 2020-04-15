Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for B2Gold Corp. Issued By Cormark (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for B2Gold in a report released on Monday, April 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$414.00 million during the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BTO. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.30 to C$6.65 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Pi Financial set a C$6.50 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.82.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$6.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.40. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.98.

In other news, Senior Officer William Lytle sold 16,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.38, for a total transaction of C$104,556.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,814 shares in the company, valued at C$782,939.25. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.07, for a total value of C$4,249,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,321,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,233,295.65. Insiders have sold 1,272,519 shares of company stock valued at $7,501,267 over the last ninety days.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.48%.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

