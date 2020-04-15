Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note issued on Monday, April 13th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

SOI has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

Shares of SOI stock opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $275.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.23. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $19.31.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 12.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 457.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

