Griffin Securities Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) – Stock analysts at Griffin Securities decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Schlumberger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 12th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SLB. Bank of America lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

NYSE SLB opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,937.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,040 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

