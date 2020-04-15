SunTrust Banks Comments on EOG Resources Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research report issued on Sunday, April 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EOG. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

EOG Resources stock opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.14. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 20,652 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,491 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.09%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

