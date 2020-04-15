KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Inovalon in a research report issued on Sunday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Inovalon’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Inovalon in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Inovalon from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

Inovalon stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 419.50 and a beta of 0.69. Inovalon has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.18 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

In other Inovalon news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy purchased 30,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $619,763.31. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,687,230.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $308,402.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 277,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,809.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 457.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. 33.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.