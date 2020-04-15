Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Parsley Energy in a report issued on Sunday, April 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $522.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Parsley Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Parsley Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered Parsley Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

NYSE PE opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. Parsley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,730 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director A R. Alameddine acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

