Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Brigham Minerals Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:MNRL)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brigham Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.67 million.

MNRL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $581.39 million and a PE ratio of 18.07. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $23.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warburg Pincus LLC boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 9,884,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,931,000 after buying an additional 4,874,812 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,260,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,904,000 after buying an additional 1,068,737 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,647,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,317,000 after buying an additional 890,563 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,523,000 after buying an additional 173,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,103,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,660,000 after buying an additional 452,574 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Harold D. Carter bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Sult bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 28,375 shares of company stock valued at $246,060 in the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.76%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.67%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

